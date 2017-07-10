Yogi Adityanath to launch CM Helpline in UP, here are key takeaways

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a CM Helpline. The idea was mooted to to strengthen the public grievance redressal system.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch a CM Helpline, according to Indian Express report. The idea was mooted to to strengthen the public grievance redressal system. The helpline will connect people to a call centre managed by 500 people. Currently, people in Uttar Pradesh can lodge their complaints on the web portal of the Integrated Grievance Redressal System of the state government. Though the website is there, the requirement of a helpline was felt as many people cannot access the Internet, the report says. An official told IE that people will be able to register complaints by dialling the CM’s helpline number. CM Adityanath holds Janta Darbar during which he hears complaints.

Here are key takeaways

The department of IT and electronics was asked to start work. It has been given a December deadline for the call centre to become functional.

The helpline will be directly monitored by the chief minister’s office, with Adityanath himself collecting feedback.

The staff will receive calls, note down details of the complaints and forward the matter to the department and officers concerned. “The progress on redressal of these complaints will be monitored by the CM’s office,” said a senior government official.

A similar helpline currently operational in Madhya Pradesh. A team of officials from UP had visited MP to study the functioning of the helpline, the official said.

The department will also come up with a website which will be interlinked to all departments. Call centre staff will register complaints through the portal, IE reports.

The state government will be sourcing personnel for the call centre through a consultancy firm. The will also share the responsibility of operating the call centre, the IE report says.

Before the helpline is put in place, Adityanath has also decided to bring other modes of grievance redressal starting August. This includes video conferencing every month with DMs and SSP/SPs of at least 10 districts where maximum complaints are pending, as per Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, Adityanath had directed government officials to implement the crop loan redemption scheme sincerely for the benefit of small and marginalised farmers in the state. He issued the direction during a video conference with magistrates and divisional commissioners. Any laxity will be dealt with seriously, the CM was quoted as saying by PTI.