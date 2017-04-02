Yogi Adityanath to hold first UP cabinet meeting on April 4, all eyes on farmers’ loan waiver

The Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is yet to meet officially even after two weeks of government formation. (PTI)

The first cabinet meeting of Uttar Pradesh cabinet will take place on April 4th, Government spokesperson Siddharth Nath Singh said on Sunday. Speaking to media, Singh said: “First UP government Cabinet meeting will be on April 4 at 5 pm.” The Uttar Pradesh Government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is yet to meet officially even after two weeks of government formation. It is speculated that delay in the cabinet meet is because of the poll promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister during the election campaign in Uttar Pradesh had promised that decisions on the farmers’ loan waiver will be taken in the first cabinet meeting.

As per earlier reports, some officials had suggested that the decision on the issue could be taken later, however, CM Adityanath stayed strong on the promise to roll out the decision in the first meeting to avoid hurdles. It has been learnt that senior cabinet officials are given the task to find out ways of complete loan waiver of all “laghu evam simant kisan” (small and marginalised farmers).

As reported by The Indian Express, Surya Pratap Shahi, state Agriculture Minister said, “Such decisions are not taken in haste. I can assure that the decision would be taken soon and a large number of farmers would be benefited.”

In a recent interview with ABP News, Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Rajesh Sharma had said that a decision on farm loan waivers would be taken soon.