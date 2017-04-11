Yogi Adityanath to chair Uttar Pradesh government’s second cabinet meeting on Tuesday

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the second cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The second cabinet meeting will take place a week after the first one took place.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the second cabinet meeting on Tuesday. The second cabinet meeting will take place a week after the first one took place. In the first meeting Yogi Adityanath took a series of decisions, including the loan waiver for farmers of the state. In his brief tenure so far, Adityanath has made it clear he will take bold yet calculative steps. A lot is expected from the second cabinet meeting.

In the last cabinet meeting Yogi Adityanath had announced that loans worth Rs 30,729 crore of 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers who had taken crop loan up to Rs 1 lakh, have been waived off. Along with this Rs 5630 crore of NPA of 7 lakh farmers will be also be written off.

Watch this video

Secondly, no more illegal slaughter houses will be allowed to be set up in Uttar Pradesh. However, he categorically said that those will legal houses won’t be harassed.

The Yogi Cabinet has also approved the proposal to buy 100% wheat crop of farmers across the state. 5000 wheat procurement centres in the state, to be monitored by the agriculture ministers. In the first stage itself, 80 lakh metric tonne wheat will be purchased from farmers. Farmers to get Rs 10 more than minimum support price per quintal:

The decision to continue with anti-Romeo squads was made as they are doing good jobs. These squads have been formed so that the women in the ladies do not face harassed by anybody. Those found guilty will be severally dealt with. Action will be taken against cops if their are found to be guilty of any wrong-doing.

CM Adityanath has formed a committee of ministers. They will visit different states to study their industrial policies

Meanwhile, key developmental projects of the previous Samajwadi Party and BSP governments have come under the scanner of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has ordered several probes to ascertain if funds were misused. “Projects that are under scanner include former CM Akhilesh Yadav’s Gomti river front project, Jai Prakash Narain International Centre in Lucknow, beautification work in old Lucknow areas besides sale of 21 sugar mills at alleged throwaway prices during Mayawati regime,” a senior official said.

A departmental probe into the sale of sugar mills during BSP rule (2007-12) was ordered on April 7 and the government might recommend a CBI probe if necessary, the official said. The 21 sugar mills were sold during 2010-11. Akhilesh had laid the foundation for a museum in the Hussainabad area in old Lucknow and inaugurated the re-development of the area on December 4 last year, barely weeks before the Model Code of Conduct came into force for the Assembly elections. The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre, which is to have a museum, guest house, an aquatic block with a world class swimming and diving pools, a convention centre and a sports complex, was also one of the much touted schemes of the Akhilesh government.

An under-construction International Cricket Stadium here too is under the scanner of the newly elected BJP government and a report has been sought from the sports department, the official said. Adityanath has also ordered an inquiry look into public works executed under Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) by the previous regime. The works that will be looked into include a drinking water pipeline and overhead water tank project in Varanasi, which is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

(With agency inputs)