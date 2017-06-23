Yogi Adityanath thanks Centre for Smart City slots for three UP cities

Yogi Adityanath said the state government will work towards getting Meerut, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Rampur included under the Smart Cities Mission. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Urban Development Minister M. Venkaiah Naidu for the inclusion of three more cities from the state under the Smart City Mission. He said his government will work wholeheartedly to ensure that developmental projects in the selected cities — Jhansi, Aligarh and Allahabad — was completed in time. In Lucknow, Varanasi, Kanpur and Agra — which already are listed under the Smart City Mission — efforts are on to complete many developmental projects, he said. Yogi said the state government will work towards getting Meerut, Rae Bareli, Ghaziabad, Saharanpur and Rampur included under the Smart Cities Mission. The Chief Minister said work on basic infrastructure facilities and services as per developmental parameters had been started in selected cities. He warned officials or executing agencies of action in case of laxity in this direction. Under the Smart City Mission, residents of these cities will get affordable homes, basic infrastructure facilities, 24×7 power and water supplies, adequate educational options, modern security facilities, means of sports and entertainment, good schools, and hospitals. Plans are afoot to provide better and fast connectivity of these cities to nearby areas, an official said.