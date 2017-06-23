Yogi Adityanath tells BJP leaders, give up dynasty, casteism, promote government schemes

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked BJP leaders to popularize his government’s schemes as he completed 100 days next week in his office, the Indian Express reported. (IE)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked BJP leaders to popularize his government’s schemes as he completed 100 days next week in his office, the Indian Express reported. At the first formal meeting with his party members at the headquarters in Lucknow, Adityanath asked them to keep in touch with the ground reality and solve the common citizens’ issues. This, he said, could be achieved by taking the government schemes to the citizens by promoting them extensively. Adityanath also rebuked the nepotism in politics and asked the party workers to look beyond ‘parivarwad’ and ‘jatiwad’ (dynasty and caste), according to the Indian Express. In the meeting, leaders of state and regional units, district presidents and district in charge were present.

The Indian Express reported that some leaders complained of officials slacking off on the job and not following up on complaints from people. In addition, Adityanath briefed those present in the meeting about organising the birth centenary event of BJP’s ideologue Deen Dayal Upadhyay. The ‘van mahotsav’ as the event would be called, is to be held from July 1 to 7. The CM asked the leaders to make sure the public would be participative in this and other future programmes held by the BJP government.

BJP’s UP President and Deputy CM, Keshav Prasad Maurya discussed the target for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with an aim of all 80 seats and increasing their vote share to 60 per cent at the least. Maurya called the state of law and order of UP as “okay” and that a report card of the government shall be released on June 25.