Yogi Adityanath taunts Rahul Gandhi over temple visits, says Congress VP playing with the faith of people

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a jibe at Congress VP Rahul Gandhi, calling his recent visits to temples a deceptive behaviour of the Congress leader. Lately, during the campaigning for the upcoming assembly elections in Gujarat, Gandhi has been visiting a number of temples across the state. Yogi took a dig at Gandhi and said that the latter’s character has come into the light once again. The CM accused Rahul Gandhi of playing politics over religion in the poll-bound state of Gujarat. He said, “Congress aur Rahul Gandhi ka charitra ek baar phir janta ke saamne aa chuka hai. Rahul Gandhi Gujarat mein aake mandir mandir jaake Hinduon mein bhram ka prayas kar rahe hain.” He added by saying that Gandhi is playing with the faith of the people, “Ye aastha ke saath khilwaad hai. Aur Rahul Gandhi ka mandir mandir jaana paakhand ke siwa kuch nahi hai”.

Earlier in the day, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also hit out at Gandhi in a poetic taunt and said that Gandhi’s religious credentials change like weather. He said that Gandhi becomes a “janeudhari Hindu” (one who wears the sacred thread) when he is in Gujarat, however, when the Congress Vice President is in Uttar Pradesh or Bihar, he becomes a maulana (Muslim religious scholars). “Badalte hue mausam ka badalta hua parwana hun main, Gujarat mein janeudhari Hindu hun toh UP-Bihar mein maulana hun main (I am licensed for the changing season, I am a Jnanewari Hindu in Gujarat, I am Maulana in UP-Bihar),” Patra said while addressing the media.

Last week after his visit to the Somnath temple, Gandhi got mired in a controversy after his name was found written on the entry register meant for non-Hindus. The Congress party after this had claimed Rahul Gandhi is a janeudhari Hindu. The party called it “fake” and said that the BJP was hatching a conspiracy against the Gandhi and was insisting on him to declare his religious faith before the people.