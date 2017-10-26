Yogi Adityanath Taj Mahal visit Live Updates: UP CM arrives in Agra, to reach 17th century monument shortly

Yogi Adityanath Taj Mahal visit Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting Taj Mahal today. CM Adityanath’s visit comes in the wake of various controversial statements made by some BJP leader and minister regarding the contribution of the 17th century monument in India’s culture.

Yogi Adityanath Taj Mahal visit Live Updates: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is visiting Taj Mahal today. CM Adityanath’s visit comes in the wake of various controversial statements made by some BJP leader and minister regarding the contribution of the 17th century monument in India’s culture. Notably, Adityanath’s visit will be the first by a BJP CM of the state. According to his programme schedule, CM Adityanath will stay for half an hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz and visit the Shah Jahan park nearby. The chief minister will inspect various places along the way, inside and outside the monument. Apart from these, Adityanath will also lay foundation for the development of a tourist pathway from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort. Adityanath will also run a mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activisits and social workers around the west gate of Taj Mahal. The Chief Minister has already declared that the state government will spend Rs 370 crore on development plans aimed at promoting tourism in the city of Taj. Earlier, BJP MLA Sangeet Som had questioned Taj Mahal’s place in history, distorting historical facts to say that it was built by an emperor who had imprisoned his father and targeted Hindus. Vinay Katiyar, a BJP MP from Kanpur, claimed the Mughal mausoleum was built on a Hindu temple which had once housed a Shivling.

8:43 AM: BJP MLA Sangeet Som had called Taj Mahal a “blot on Indian history” and BJP MP Vinay Katiyar said it was originally a Shiva temple.

8:40 AM: CM Yogi Adityanath’s decision to visit Taj Mahal was announced after a series of controversies erupted, beginning with a UP tourism department booklet not mentioning the monument in its list of development projects in the state.

8:37 AM: WATCH- All you want to know UP CM Adityanath’s Taj Mahal visit in Agra

8:34 AM: Along with the visit to Taj Mahal, CM Adityanath will inaugurate various development projects in Agra, an official spokesman said here today.

8:30 AM: “During his tour of Agra.., the chief minister will be visiting all the places inside Taj Mahal,” principal secretary, tourism, Awanish Awasthi said.

8:27 AM: CM Adityanath will also run a mega cleanliness campaign along with 500 BJP activisits and social workers around the west gate of Taj Mahal.

8:24 AM: The Chief Minister has already declared that the state government will spend Rs 370 crore on development plans aimed at promoting tourism in the city of Taj.

8:21 am: WATCH- CM Yogi Adityanath’s view on Taj row

8:18 AM: The chief minister will inspect various places along the way, inside and outside the monument.

8:15 AM: Yogi Adityanath will also lay foundation for the development of a tourist pathway from Taj Mahal to Agra Fort.

8:13 AM: Yogi Adityanath will be the first BJP CM of UP to visit the monument of love.

8:11 AM: According to his programme schedule, CM Adityanath will stay for half an hour at the graves of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal and visit the Shah Jahan park nearby.