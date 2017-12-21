Yogi Adityanath set to defy Noida jinx, attend Delhi Metro Magenta line ceremony

UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath is all set to defy the ‘Noida jinx’ that has been haunting the CMs in the state for more than three decades. According to reports, the 45-year-old UP CM will be visiting the Gautam Budh Nagar to review the preparations that have been going on for the launch of Delhi Metro Magenta line. The CM will visit the city again on Monday, December 25 to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi who will be there to inaugurate the Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Magenta line of the Delhi Metro that is 12.64 kms long. The Magenta line is the part of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) phase 3 construction. While only one section of the line will be inaugurated on Monday, further sections will be launched next year.

For nearly three decades, the ‘Noida jinx’ has haunted the various Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh, but somehow or the other many of them fell prey to it. They have been avoiding the city as according to the jinx it is believed that any Chief Minister who visits Noida is ousted from the chair in the next election or sooner. While talking about the so-called curse, Yogi Aditynath on Wednesday while addressing the media at the launch of a private TV channel talking about breaking the Noida Jinx and said that his government was there to overcome all such bad omens.

The jinx first came into focus in1988. During this year, Vir Bahadur Singh, the former CM of UP visited the city and lost the elections. After Singh, both ND Tiwari and Kalyan Singh fell prey to the same fate. the same happened with SP’s Mulayam Singh Yadav in the year 1995 and then with BSP supremo Mayawati in 2007 and 2012. Mulayam Singh Yadav did not visit the city during his second term as the CM between 2003-2007. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also avoided visiting the city during his term as the CM. Notably, Mayawati ventured into Noida in 2011 to inaugurate a Rs 685-crore memorial park. After which she lost the next assembly elections! Akhilesh Yadav who is considered tech-savvy gave in to the superstition when he was the CM. He did launch several development projects like the Yamuna Expressway and the Patanjali Food Park through a video link from Lucknow itself. However, that did not stop him from losing the assembly elections with Yogi Adityanath supplanting him in the CM’s chair.