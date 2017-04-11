Yogi Adityanath second Cabinet meet decisions: Rs 4000 crore to make UP roads pothole-free, big relief for potato farmers

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI file)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called the second meeting of his Cabinet ministers in Lucknow today. The Cabinet members discussed a range of issues and took several important decisions. The second meeting of the Yogi Cabinet comes days after the newly-appointed Uttar Pradesh government gave its approval on the farm loan waiver scheme and decided to procure almost entire wheat produce of farmers at the minimum support price (MSP) this season. The farm loan waiver scheme will benefit around 2.15 crore small and marginalised farmers in Uttar Pradesh.

In the meeting, the Yogi Cabinet decided to buy the potato produce of farmers at the rate of Rs 487 per quintal. The potato procurement would start immediately. The Cabinet also gave its approval to the proposal to make the entire roads of the state pothole free by June 15, reports said.

The Yogi Cabinet also approved a proposal to allot Rs 4000 crore for making the roads of the state pothole-free. The money will be used for around 18,000 km of road in the state. Soon after becoming the CM, Yogi had directed the PWD department to make roads of the state pothole-free by June 15 this year.

Among other decisions, the Yogi Cabinet approved the electricity sharing proposal with the Centre. As per new decision, the electricity department would have to replace non-working transformers within 48 hours, instead of the previous deadline of 72 hours.

Union power minister Piyush Goyal and the state government have set a deadline of September 25, 2018 to ensure 24×7 supply of electricity to every household of the state. The UP CM today also directed the Uttar Pradesh police to launch a probe into alleged land grab case and former DGP Jagmohan.

On Monday, Yogi met his Uttarakhand counterpart Trivendra Singh Rawat to sort out matters pending for long between the two states in a time-bound manner through mutual agreement. Both leaders met at Yogi’s residence in Lucknow. The contentious matters concerning Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand include: sharing of power produced by the Tehri dam project, distribution of assets pertaining to the irrigation department including residential and non-residential buildings, land in disuse including in Haridwar Kumbh area, Jamrani dam and several others in which the two states have a stake, were discussed.

