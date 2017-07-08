Yogi Adityanath says UP government resolve is to ensure every household gets power

Adityanath, who handed over certificates to 10 beneficiaries of the scheme, claimed that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to come up with a scheme to provide free electricity connections to the urban poor falling in the below-poverty-line (BPL) category. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said it was the resolve of his government that electricity reached every household in the state.”It is the priority of the government that there is electricity in every household…that they get an uninterrupted supply,” he said at a function here to launch a scheme to provide free power connections to the urban poor. The BJP leader claimed that it was due to the “VIP culture” prevailing in the state earlier that only “a few selected areas” got a 24-hour electricity supply and asserted that the current dispensation was committed to ensure that the facility was extended to “all, without any discrimination”.

Adityanath, who handed over certificates to 10 beneficiaries of the scheme, claimed that Uttar Pradesh was the first state in the country to come up with a scheme to provide free electricity connections to the urban poor falling in the below-poverty-line (BPL) category.

“Preparations are on to provide an 18-hour power supply in villages, a 20-hour supply at the tehsil level and a 24- hour supply at the district level…around 10,000 transformers have been changed for this,” said the chief minister.