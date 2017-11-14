Yogi Adityanath says secular was the biggest lie told since independence, calls Modi government Ram Rajya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the word ‘secular’ as the ‘biggest lie’ that has been told since Independence. (PTI image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has termed the word ‘secular’ as the ‘biggest lie’ that has been told since Independence, according to Indian Express report. Sharpening his attack, CM Adityanath said that this has damaged the country. Lashing out at Congress, CM Adityanath claimed the party has played with the core emotions of this country. In a stinging attack, the BJP leader said for its own selfish aims, Congress divided the country on the lines of caste, region, language. In a stern message to Pakistan, CM Adityanath said the word “Paki” was the “biggest insult” used in Europe. He also claimed that ‘distorting history was no less a crime than sedition’.

CM Adityanath said these at a function organised by the Dainik Jagran group in Raipur. “I believe that the word secular is the biggest lie since Independence. Those that have given birth to this lie and those that use it should apologise to the people and this country. No system can be secular. Political system can be sect-neutral. If someone were to say that government has to be run by one way of prayer, that is not possible. In UP, I have to look at 22 crore people and I am answerable for their security and their feelings. But I am not sitting here to ruin one community either. You can be sect-neutral but not secular,” CM Adityanath said while responding to a question on communalism and secularism.

CM Aditynath has also accused Congress of committing mistakes that led to terrorism, Naxalism and separatism in parts of the country. “The Congress played with the core emotions of this country. For its own selfish aims, it divided the country on the lines of caste, region, language. There is terrorism somewhere, Naxalism somewhere, separatism somewhere. We are still paying the price… for us, the entire country is one complete family,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by IE.

He also likened Narendra Modi-led central government to Ram Rajya. CM Adityanath said while PM Modi is worry about pain and plight of the people, Congress has no idea.