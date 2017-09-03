Yogi Adityanath says, religion inspires people to be virtuous

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today said that religion inspired people to be virtuous, and religious sermons inculcated virtue in them. “Religion inspires a person to be virtuous, and religious sermons (dhaarmik kathaayein) inculcate virtue,” Adityanath said at Gorakhnath temple here. Highlighting the importance of the epic Ramayana, the chief minister said, “By listening to ‘Ram Katha’ (stories of Lord Ram), all the grievances are resolved. ‘Ram Katha’ also bonds people, and paves the way for development of the nation. Lord Ram is our ideal. Ayodhya is our ‘matribhoomi’ (motherland) and janambhoomi (birthplace). Lord Ram is a source of inspiration not just for us, but for all.”

“Lord Ram enables us to bond different social and religious points and dimensions in a single thread. Hence, even today in cities and villages without any financial resources or any government aid, people are organising ‘Ram Lila’ for ages,” Adityanath said. The chief minister is on a two-day visit to Gorakhpur. Today, he attended programmes to mark the death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and Mahant Avaidyanath.