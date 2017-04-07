Yogi Adityanath says he is all for English education, hits a sixer off carpers’ ‘Sanskrit bouncer’

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had surprised everyone with his big bang reforms in the education sector.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had surprised everyone with his big bang reforms in the education sector. Educationists have often criticized the state of UP’s education system. It was believed that rampant corruption, alleged irregularities and the stagnant nature of elementary education in government schools are the biggest roadblocks. With an eye to revamp and ring in progress, Adityanath is now mulling introducing English at the nursery level in government schools. According to online portal Khabare.com, Adityanath opined that Uttar Pradesh needs an education system which will bear modern outlook even as he underlined the need to promote nationalism. If he manages to successfully implement his idea, then it will be a curt reply to his detractors who always have accused him of promoting and imposing ‘Sanskrit’. A few day ago, Adityanath had said “misconceptions” have been created about him due to his saffron-clad look and promised to win hearts of “all sections” by spreading a new idiom of happiness and prosperity. Perhaps he had hinted about some surprises. Indeed he came up with a few ones pertaining to education system.

Following is a list that Yogi Adityanath wants to overhaul UP’s education system

A yoga education programme will soon be made “compulsory” in Uttar Pradesh government schools as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state officials to work in this regard.

The state government has also decided that mandatory self-defence training be provided to girl students in these schools.

In a meeting, it was also decided that the state government would come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.

In the meeting, Adityanath also stressed on a uniform syllabus for all the state universities of UP and the need to ensure that academic sessions in colleges are held regularly.

He asked the institutes of higher education to fill up the vaccancies of teachers.

Instructions were also issued to put an end to “old trades” such as radio mechanic in ITIs and start new trades as per the need of the industry.

Adityanath made it amply clear that resources of private engineering colleges, which were on the verge of closure, should be utilised by other educational institutes and possibilities in this regard must be explored.

Earlier on April 4, aiming to curb activities of “cheating mafia”, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government has directed officials to blacklist centres where mass copying takes place and register FIRs in this regard.

The newly-elected BJP government has also decided that FIRs would also be registered against government teachers who are found running private coaching institutions.

In a meeting which Chief Minister Adityanath held with education department officials, it was decided that school examinations should be held over a span of 15 days and the results out in the next 15 days.

