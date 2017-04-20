Yogi Adityanath says drought-hit Bundelkhand’s water problems can end in 2 years, invokes PM Modi’s schemes

Yogi Adityanath said Bundelkhand’s water scarcity problems will be solved in two years if PM Modi’s schemes are implemented. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Jhansi on Thursday, said Bundelkhand’s water scarcity problems can be solved in just two years if PM Narendra Modi’s schemes are implemented in the state. “Problem of water scarcity will end in two years if all the schemes approved by Prime Minister for Bundelkhand are implemented,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Narendra Modi government has been committed to solving the problem of drinking water in Bundelkhand. Taking a step in this direction, PM had launched his flagship Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) from Mahoba district of Bundelkhand region on October 24 last year. Prime Minister had also directed a review of drought situation in Bundelkhand last year and the first presentation was given by UP Chief Secretary on 9th April 2016.

Back then, he revealed a comprehensive contingency plan to address the drinking water situation, especially in the districts of Mahoba, Chitrakoot and Banda. Along with this, Rs 264 crore were released by the NITI Aayog on 31st March 2016 and it was agreed that the state government would complete the ongoing 37 piped water schemes on priority.

Also, Yogi Adityanath took a dig at the previous Samajwadi Party government led by Akhilesh Yadav by saying that it failed to fulfil its promise of electricity. Speaking about the steps taken by his government in first 30 days, Adityanath said all the roads in the state will be repaired by 15th June. He also mentioned that women of Jhansi will be provided better security. “What kind of society, we live in that can’t provide security for women”, he asked.