Yogi Adityanath says BJP government has ended VIP culture in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath said his government ended VIP culture in the state. (Sourse: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that his government has ended VIP culture in the state and has provided round the clock power to all the districts in the state. Adityanath said that his government has been working on providing power to all districts throughout the day since Ambedkar Jayanti, which was observed on April 14, just weeks after Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of the state. The UP CM also said that his government has shut down illegal slaughter houses in the state, the Chief Minister added that if they see another one in the future then his government will shut that slaughter house down house too, as reported by ANI.

Earlier in April Prime Minister Narendra Modi had banned the use of red beacons on top of official vehicles. The PM had taken the step to end VIP culture in the country. The Prime Minister had said that every Indian is special and every Indian is a VIP. The decision to remove the red lights had been taken at a cabinet meeting, as reported by the Indian Express.

On the issue of providing power, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had assured people that his government would provide round the clock power to all district headquarters, over 20 hours of electricity to all tehsil headquarters and 18 hours of power to all rural areas in the state, according to an Indian Express report.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet had cleared the Industrial Investment and Employment Policy, 2017 on Tuesday. The new policy is likely to boost investments and employment opportunities in Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Express.