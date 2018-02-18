Yogi Adityanath reviews preparations for Investors’ Summit

Adityanath instructed Uttar Pradesh DGP to ensure that traffic arrangements were proper. (PTI)

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today reviewed the preparations for the two-day Investors’ Summit beginning here on February 21. “The government is organising this for the betterment of the public. Through this event, UP will get an opportunity to change its image. Hence, it is the responsibility of every department that it should strive for its success,” Adityanath, who reviewed the preparations at Indira Gandhi Pratisthaan here, said. He instructed officials that reports of all the sessions be presented. “The state government has implemented policies for various sectors.The respective ministers, principal secretaries and their subordinate staff must go through the policies, so that the investors can be given correct information about the policies,” he said.

Adityanath instructed Uttar Pradesh DGP to ensure that traffic arrangements were proper. Instructions were also issued to ensure proper security arrangements for the event, which would be attended by the President, Prime Minister, Union ministers, public representatives, investors, CEOs of various companies and senior officials.