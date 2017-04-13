Yogi Adityanath promises better health system for UP, slams Samajwadi Party for rebuffing central funds

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today addressed a gather about the health care system prevailing in the state. He said, “Centre was always willing to offer funds, but the earlier state Govt refused to fear that credit would be given to BJP.” This is another move that the CM is taking towards the development of the state of Uttar Pradesh. Not just healthcare, Yogi Adityanath who was appointed as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh in March 2017, has taken steps against illegal slaughter houses, created an anti-Romeo squad for curbing eve-teasing cases in the state and various other steps.

Earlier, CM Adityanath had asked police officials to change the way they work to install a sense of safety among the public and fear among criminals. He had also stressed on making the working style of the police transparent and corruption-free. The Chief Minister had directed the police to initiate stringent action against the land mafia, cow-mafia (cow smugglers) and mining mafia by undertaking sustained campaigns. He said coordination should be established through Dial-100 service of the Uttar Pradesh Police.

Today the Yogi Adityanath government decided to form a task force to check illegal possession of its land. Uttar Pradesh government also decided to constitute a three level task force to take stringent action against land mafia. Yogi Adityanath has been vocal against corruption and goondaism in the state. During UP Assembly Elections campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for a sound law-and-order system in the state.

The CM directed the police officials to ensure that their homes and offices are clean. Adityanath also told the police officials to ensure that the complainants who come to police station get proper seating facility and are treated properly. They were also directed to exercise extra caution during the opening of banks and when markets close for the day.