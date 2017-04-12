Yogi Adityanath Power supply in UP: JD (U) says decisions are much harder to implement

“Earlier also these kind of statements were made by Akhilesh Yadav and so is being repeated by the Yogi government. We will give them three months to show it into practice,” said JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi. (PTI)

The Janata Dal (United) on Wednesday said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s order of 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters are easy to be made but the hardest part is to implement it. “It is easy to take decisions in the cabinet but very difficult to implement on ground level. Yogi Adityanath will have to see how he is going to make this decision work. If he succeeds he will get praises but if not, then he should be ready for the criticism as well,” JD (U) leader Ajay Alok told ANI.

Meanwhile, another JD (U) leader K.C. Tyagi said three months will be given to the Yogi-led government to show the implementation of his orders. “Earlier also these kind of statements were made by Akhilesh Yadav and so is being repeated by the Yogi government. We will give them three months to show it into practice,” he added. The Uttar Pradesh Government has ordered 18-hour power supply in villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state. This decision was taken in the second Cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

“It is the dream of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah and the Chief Minister that every house, every poor and every village get power by 2018,” Uttar Pradesh’s Power Minister Shrikant Sharma told the media after the Cabinet meeting. Sharma said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government had successfully provided uninterrupted 24-hour power supply at all “shaktipeeths” during the Navratri festival that ended last week. Besides ordering 18-hour power supply in the villages and 24 hours in district headquarters of the state, Adityanath has also directed the officials to ensure there is uninterrupted supply to villages from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. to ensure that students preparing for the exams are not disturbed. Fulfilling its promise of waiving off farmers’ loans, the Adityanath-led government had in the first Cabinet meeting announced a Rs. 36,000-crore waiver package for small and marginal farmers with a land holding of five acre and less.

