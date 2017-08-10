Yogi Adityanath on Akhilesh Yadav: One who can’t control his party is raising questions on BJP

In a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said the UP government and the police are working together. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lashed out on former CM Akhilesh Yadav. The UP CM on Thursday said the man (Akhilesh Yadav) who cannot control his party (Samajwadi Party), is raising questions on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) (Jo vyakti apni party ko nahi sambhal pa raha hai woh BJP ke bare mein prashan kar raha hai), reports news agency ANI. The comment of Aditynath came after Akhilesh Yadav made serious allegations on the state government of manipulating the police for its own benefit.

In a press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said the UP government and the police are working together. He further said cops are going about accusing people of things they did not do and also alleged them to threaten people, as per an ANI report. The police are going to different districts in the state and issuing threats to the people, said Akhilesh Yadav, adding they have falsely charged people with Section 302 for not complying with them. He also attacked PM Narendra Modi on the issue and said PM and other BJP leaders used to allege that the SP was running police stations. But now, the BJP government is using the police for playing politics with rivals.

The former CM also targeted UP government on the issue of the packet of powder that was found in the state assembly in July. Akhilesh alleged that the state government had termed a powder used to polish furniture as PETN explosive to prevent former MLAs from entering the assembly complex, according to a PTI report.

Meanwhile, when asked about the removal of four members from the Lohia Trust, Akhilesh Yadav sarcastically said that he is not bothered about it. “I am being termed as ‘Aurengzeb’ (the Mughal emperor). Beware of me,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a PTI report.