Yogi Adityanath needs proper class in Constitutional Law: Congress

The Congress today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s reported remarks on ‘Hindu Rashtra’ theory. Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said Adityanath needs a proper class in Indian Constitutional Law and he would be keen to give him one free of cost. “The Prime Minister’s silence means that the Prime Minister believes, agrees and upholds this definition of India. “Clearly silence is consent when the speaker is a chief minister who is directly calling his own PM as agreeing with this view and him as implementing that view. So, I think unless we hear otherwise, you must assume that the PM has a much distorted definition,” he said.

Adityanath reportedly said that there is nothing wrong in the Hindu Rashtra concept as the Supreme Court has defined Hinduism as a way of life. Singhvi said the prime minister has maintained silence and as since he is extremely eloquent, who speaks at diverse issues and tweets on every issue, there has not even been a tweet on this. He said the ‘Hindu Rashtra’ theory “was completely contrary to the ethos of our country and to the ‘Idea of India’ and to all manner of spirit of the Constitution but what is more important is that your question should have received the answer from the Prime Minister.”