Yogi Adityanath mocks Rahul Gandhi, says poor fellow sat in Kashi Vishwanath temple in namaz posture

Yogi laughed at Rahul Gandhi! (Photo from PTI)

BJP’s popular leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shot a stinging barb at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and mocked him for his temple visits. Laughing at Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath said, “He does not even know how to sit in a temple.” Talking about Rahul Gandhi’s repeated temple visits, Yogi Adityanath said, “I am saddened and amused at the same time when he (Rahul Gandhi) goes to a temple…The poor fellow does not even know how to sit in a temple.” Yogi Adityanath claimed when Rahul Gandhi visited Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi recently, he sat in a posture as if he were to offer namaz. “The priest of Kashi Vishwanath temple then told him it is a temple and not a mosque. If you have to sit in a temple, sit in the ‘paalthi’ (cross-legged) posture,” Yogi Adityanath said at an event. Yogi Adityanath added that Rahul Gandhi was wandering “bhatak raha hai” from one temple to another in Gujarat, and he was happy that the Congress leader’s mind will get “purified” in the process.

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister said he was saddened that the erstwhile Congress government, of which his mother Sonia Gandhi was the super PM had sworn an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that Lord Ram and Lord Krishna were kalpanik (imaginary characters). “If they were imaginary, what is Rahul Gandhi doing by visiting temples?” he asked.

When asked about the imminent elevation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president, Yogi Adityanath again mocked him saying it would help fulfil Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of a Congress-free India.

Earlier, on Tuesday, in a big and stern action against the corrupt government officials, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that properties of those cheating the poor would be seized and they would be given compulsory retirement. “Laxity in extending help under various schemes to the poor and the needy will not be tolerated…the government will take stern action against whosoever is found cheating the poor,” Adityanath said while campaigning for BJP nominees for the upcoming civic polls.