Yogi Adityanath mocks Rahul Gandhi, says Congress’ move to elevate him as party president will make BJP’s job easier

Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath. (PTI Photo)

A day after the Congress Working Committee (CWC) cleared the decks for Rahul Gandhi’s elevation as party president, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today mocked Rahul Gandhi, saying the Congress’ move to elevate him as party president would make “easier” the BJP’s task to make India “Congress-mukt”. Uttar Pradesh chief minister said “by becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’.” Rahul Gandhi looked set to take over the reins of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi on December 5, days ahead of the crucial Gujarat Assembly polls, with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) approving the schedule for the party president’s election.

Adityanath added, “Congress represents a dynastic party where after Soniaji, Rahulji has to come.” The chief minister asked while talking to mediapersons in Gorakhpur, “Ek toh Congress vanshwadi party ka pratinidhitva karta hai, soniaji ke baad rahulji ko hi aana hai, ismey dhol peetney ki avyashakata nahi hai (Congress represents dynastic rule and after Sonia it has to be Rahul. What is the need to make hue and cry?” “By becoming Congress president, Rahul Gandhi will make easier our task to make India ‘Congress-mukt’. Slogan of ‘Congress-free India’ given by Modiji during the 2014 polls will be very easy after Rahul takes charge,” Adityanath said.

The CWC, the party’s highest decision making body, met yesterday and approved the schedule for the much-awaited election to the top party post, which has been occupied by Sonia Gandhi for a record 19 years since 1998, when she replaced Sitaram Kesri. The election process will kick off on December 1 with the beginning of filing of nominations. The last date for nominations is December 4, until 3 pm. Following scrutiny of nominations on December 5, the list of valid candidatures will be put out on the same day at 3:30 pm. Party sources said Gandhi, the 47-year-old vice president, is likely to be the sole candidate in the fray and is “deemed to be the next party chief” on December 5, a few days before the Gujarat Assembly polls. Polling for the two-phase election is to be held on December 9 and 14.