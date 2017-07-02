Yogi Adityanath minister Om Prakash Rajbhar turns rebel over government functioning, set to start protest sit-in on July 4

According to Om Prakash Rajbhar, his protest is against the officials who are turning a deaf ear to public complaints. (Website)

In a major shock to Yogi Adityanath led-Uttar Pradesh government, one of its cabinet ministers is all set to protest against it. The minister of the Department of Backward Classes Welfare and the Department of Disabled People Development Om Prakash Rajbhar is unhappy with the functioning of the state government and therefore, he is reportedly resorting to a protest sit-in from July 4, as per a report of ABP News. Rajbhar is the president of the Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and represents the Zahoorabad constituency of UP. According to Rajbhar, his protest is against the officials who are turning a deaf ear to public complaints. The minister has complained about it to UP Chief Minister Adityanath and BJP organising secretary for state Sunil Bansal but did not get any response till date. Thus, he said he is left with no option but to protest. “Agar Parivar Mein Kuchh Log Baat Nahin Sun Rahe Hain To Sunane Ke Liye Kuchh To Karna Padega” (If some members of a family are not listening then we must have to do something to make them listen), said Rajbhar.

Talking about his issue, Rajbhar said that the DM of his district is not listening to the public. The reason behind this behaviour of the official and who is providing him protection will be soon revealed, he said. Asked about whether he is getting ignored in the party he said it is not him but the public that is being ignored. He further said that it was the immense support of the people of the state in terms of votes that the government was formed with a huge mandate. They voted for this government to get freedom from corruption and justice, which they should get, added Rajbhar.

The news surfaced a day after the state government removed Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam’s managing director RK Goel. The UPRNN MD has been reportedly accused of involving into corruption and scams. Along with Goel, the state government has also removed State Bridge Corporation’s managing director MA Khan, reported news agency ANI.