Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to celebrate first year in office tomorrow

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (Photo: IE)

To mark the completion of its first year in office tomorrow, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh would release a film and a booklet highlighting its achievements. A programme will be held at the Lok Bhawan here to mark the occasion and Chief Minister Adityanath will be attending it, a Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson said. The film ‘Ek Saal-Naee Misaal’ will be screened and a booklet with the same title will be released at the programme. The state government in one year has worked tremendously and has brought Uttar Pradesh back on the track of development, the spokesperson said.

The Uttar Pradesh Energy department in a statement said, “One of the hallmark of UP’s power sector in the recent year is the remarkable increase in household electrification.” This was envisaged under the ‘Power for All’ initiative, the department said.