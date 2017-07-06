Yogi Adityanath led UP government raps 3 flagship projects of Akhilesh Yadav

These three projects began under Akhilesh Yadav who lead the Housing Department, which conducted these projects directly. (PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is conducting a detailed special audit wherein it will check escalated costs, tender norms violations, unapproved projects, and Rs 9 crore of public money spent on catching snakes in a park in the state, reported the Indian Express. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government has its eyes on three flagship projects and its irregularities under former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party (SP). The Janeshwar Mishra Park, Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JNIPC) and the Husaainabad area in Lucknow are the places for which the audit has been recommended to Chief Minister Adityanath. These three projects began under Akhilesh Yadav who lead the Housing Department, which conducted these projects directly. Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Anil Garg conducted probes into these projects through three separate committees, with the chief engineer of the Public Works Department as the head along with a superintending engineer and two executive engineers. Upon their reports submitted last week the probe began and was found that JPNIC’s development took Rs 864 crore, Rs 396 crore was spent on Janeshwar Mishra Park, and Rs 265 crore was spent on the Hussainabad.

Sources told the Indian Express that these amounts are double the amount sanctioned for these projects. “Financial anomalies have been found in the execution of the projects. Rules were violated in the tender process of various works in these projects. The probe panels reported that procurement of different material and equipment for these projects, some of which were not needed, were done on the rates much higher than existing market rates,” Garg told the Indian Express. The audit has put some charges on each project which was developed in such an extravagant manner using public money. For the development of Hussainabad, a necessary no-objection certificate was not acquired from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). Cobalt stones were used in place of normal road material, and designer lights where normal streetlights could have done, according to the Indian Express.

Boats to the tunes of Rs 20 lakh were purchased for the Janeshwar Mishra Park. And Rs 14 lakh more were spent on landscape and horticulture. A whopping Rs 9 crore was paid to catch snakes. The JNIPC which has a museum, a guest house, swimming and diving pools, sports complex among other things is under development. A detailed probe is required to know the financial records of this project, a source told the Indian Express. The former UP CM had inaugurated all these three places in 2014 and 2016 separately.