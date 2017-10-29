Yogi Adityanath launches new crackdown, suspends top bureaucrats in Gonda, Mau districts

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday continued his no tolerance policy and suspended four station house officers (SHOs) and two mining inspectors over alleged laxity in curbing illegal mining in the state. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday continued his no tolerance policy and suspended four station house officers (SHOs) and two mining inspectors over alleged laxity in curbing illegal mining in the state. He has also issued warnings to the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of Gonda and Mau districts over the same issue, an official said, reported PTI. The official spokesperson was quoted as saying that the CM has suspended the SHOs of Colonelganj, Umri Begamgunj and Nawabganj police stations in Gonda as well as the SHO of Sarailakhansi police station in Mau. He said adding that the mining inspectors of Mau and Gonda were also suspended for their alleged failure in checking illegal mining, reported PTI.

Cracking the whip on the errant officials, the CM has also directed departmental action against three sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) and as many circle officers (CO), said an official spokesperson. As per the report, the chief minister has warned Gonda DM Jitendra Bahadur Singh and SP Umesh Kumar Singh, along with Mau DM Rishirendra Kumar and SP Lalit Kumar Singh for not keeping a tab on illegal mining activities, the official spokesperson said. Meanwhile, orders have been issued to initiate departmental action against three SDMs and as many COs in both the districts, he said.

Keeping up with the practice of suspending non-performing officials, CM Yogi Adityanath had earlier in the last week ordered the suspension of two police station in-charges and directed an inquiry into allegations about their involvement in illegal mining. He had also dismissed the additional commissioner of Meerut and an additional district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar on charges of corruption.