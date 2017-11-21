Yogi Adityanath holds Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple in UP’s Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today held Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Before taking over as the Chief Minister of the politically crucial state of UP, Adityanath used to hold such meetings as the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math. (ANI image)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today held Janata Darbar at Gorakhnath Temple in Gorakhpur. Before taking over as the Chief Minister of the politically crucial state of UP, Adityanath used to hold such meetings as the Mahant of Gorakhnath Math. The purpose of such public meetings is to directly listen and address grievances of people. In March, he had held his unofficial Janata Darbar and heard to various queries. In April, he had held his first official Janata Darbar as the chief minister of the state. Subsequently in May, CM Adityanath had also held such meeting. As a Mahant of Gorakhnath Math, Adityanath’s darbar was open to all the residents of his Lok Sabha constituency, irrespective of caste, creed, and religion. It has been learned that that Adityanath always ensured people’s problem were heard and solved.

During his janata darbar as the CM in March, The CM was seen talking to at least three different complainants, the issues were related to domestic violence, excessive hike in prices of school textbooks, and complaints from children about their problems. On May 1, the Adityanath government had kick-started an exercise under which at least one state minister would hear public grievances daily. Uttar Pradesh Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi was the first one to hold such meeting to listen to the problems faced by common people. The move was part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s efforts to establish a direct contact with people and ensure speedy redressal of their problems.

This public meeting comes even as campaigning for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh civic body elections ended on Monday evening for districts where polling would be held on November 22.

Polling in 24 districts, including for mayoral posts, would be held from 7 am to 5 pm amid tight security in phase one of the elections. The remaining phases would be held on November 26 and 29, and the counting of votes for all the phases would be held on December 1. Results would be declared on the same day.

State Election Commissioner S K Agarwal said that adequate security arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of the first phase of the polls. He also held a video-conference with district officials.

The districts going to polls in the first phase are Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Bijnore, Badaun, Hathras, Kasganj, Agra, Kanpur, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Amethi, Faizabad, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur and Sonebhadra.

In phase one, polling would be held for five municipal corporations, 71 nagar palika parishads and 154 nagar panchayats. In total, 230 local bodies will go to polls in the first phase, which includes 4,095 wards. There are 1.09 crore voters in this phase who will exercise their franchise at 11,679 booths. In the first phase, 56 candidates are in the fray for five mayor seats, 901 for the chairperson’s post in the 71 nagar palikas and 3,856 nominees for the 1,819 nagar palika wards.