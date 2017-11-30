Yogi Adityanath govt plans huge investors’ meet in February, aims MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore

Yogi Adityanath govt plans investors’ meet in February, aims MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore

In a move aimed at making Uttar Pradesh as the next hub of investment destination, the Yogi Adiyanath government will be holding huge investors meet on February 21 and 22 with the massive target of signing MoUs worth Rs 50,000 crore. The invitations for the meet have already been sent out to 12 countries, including the USA, Korea and Japan. The Uttar Pradesh government has made an extensive plan to promote “Brand Uttar Pradesh” with roadshows next month in at least six major cities of the country. These roadshows will be held in New Delhi on December 8, Bengaluru on December 18, Hyderabad on December 19, Mumbai on December 21, Ahmedabad on December 22 and in Kolkata on January 5. The UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be leading the Mumbai roadshow, while the remaining will be helmed by Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana and senior officials.

The sources told The Indian Express that efforts are being made to seek a better response so that the government — which will be completing a year in power in March next year — can count the event as an achievement. Investors’ meeting is not new as the past governments in the state have also done that. But the uniqueness of this meet is that for the first time a chief minister will lead a roadshow. Adityanath is also monitoring the preparations for the event. Investors’ meetings held by the previous Akhilesh Yadav and Mayawati governments were held outside Lucknow.

Industrial Development Commissioner of the state government, Anup Chandra Pandey said, “The chief minister will be leading the roadshow in Mumbai, while the rest of the roadshows will be led by the infrastructure and industrial development minister. We are targeting 5,000 delegates and signing of Rs 50,000 crore MoUs.”

Pandey also said that the state government has identified 12 focal areas, including food processing, manufacturing, tourism, IT manufacturing hubs, solar energy etc, which will be highlighted through the roadshows in different cities. For these roadshows, 13 policies have been identified as being showcased, including the recent Industrial Development Policy.

The government has also tied up with the Confederation of Indian Industries to organise a dialogue with potential investors during the roadshows.