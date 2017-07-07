Yogi Adityanath government’s shagun condoms, contraceptive pills scheme draw flak, Congress says BJP ignoring real issues

Several parties, including Congress and JD(U), have alleged BJP of ignoring real issues with the new initiative. (PTI)

Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh government’s latest plan to provide contraceptives and condoms to newlywed couples as ‘shagun’ has gained criticism from opposition parties. Several parties, including Congress and JD(U), have alleged BJP of ignoring real issues with the new initiative. Speaking to ANI, Congress leader PL Punia said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) should first decide what they want – are they thinking on reducing the population of the country or deciding to make a fool out of themselves? If they want to take out such an initiative then it should be planned well and organised. Rather than taking interest on other important issues in the country they are keen on these least important matters”. Echoing similar views, Janata Dal (United) (JDU) leader Ali Anwar stated that “gifting condoms and contraceptives to newlyweds is not so important now. After people becoming ministers they feel that they can introduce any plans or initiative any time.which is not so. It should be planned and organised well.”

Adityanath government on Thursday floated a plan to gift a free kit containing condoms and contraceptives to newlywed couples as part of the Central government’s initiative, Mission Parivar Vikas, which will be launched on World Population Day 2017. As per an ANI report, the kit has been named ‘Nayi Pahal’ and will be distributed by ASHA workers. The kit will carry kit will carry brochures, guidelines and other important pieces of information on safe sex, family planning and spacing of births, along with condoms and contraceptives. The ‘Nayi Pahal’ kit will also contain towels, handkerchiefs, a nail-cutter, a comb and a mirror set. These kits are scheduled to be distributed on World Population Day will be celebrated on July 11.