Yogi Adityanath government’s Power To All scheme to hit Uttar Pradesh plan to stop losses

Even as Uttar Pradesh is taking a number of steps to cut down the aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses borne by its power distribution companies, research agency Emkay expects that the state would find it difficult to check the losses as it prepares to provide electricity to all households, which inlcudes a large chunk of low-income rural families. Among the 3.02 crore households in the state, 1.46 crore are yet to be electrified. In a recently published note, Emkay noted that the state’s losses are higher because only 22.7% of its total electricity consumption is being accounted by the high-tariff paying industrial sector. “Also, the 22% unmetered households are leading to severe financial losses for the discom,” Emkay added. Lowering AT&C losses would be contingent on improving the law and order situation in UP and meter electricity consumptions for all connections, the research firm said.