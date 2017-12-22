Yogi Adityanath government’s big step for cow protection: Cow sanctuaries to be set up in 24 UP districts

The chief minister said the government is committed for cow protection and will launch “cow safaris.”

Yogi Adityanath government is all set to launch “cow safaris” in at least 24 districts of Uttar Pradesh.The government has said the sanctuaries will be developed on the lines of Kanha Upvan. The Safaris will be developed on land recovered from the recent anti-encroachment drive, mainly around metro cities and in Bundelkhand region. The idea was mooted by the chief minister in Uttar Pradesh Assembly. The chief minister said the government is committed for cow protection and will launch “cow safaris.”

Adityanath told the Assembly that hundreds of acres of land in Allahabad, Shahjahanpur, Pilibhit and other districts can be used to address the problem of stray cattle. The chief minister said the state government was mulling to set up cow sanctuaries in 16 municipal corporations and 7 districts of Bundelkhand region. He further told the assembly that government has decided to set up 14 dairies to promote animal husbandry.

Adityanath government has been very proactive on the front of saving cow – a bovine animal which has religious significance for Hindus. The government had launched a crackdown on a number illegal cattle slaughterhouses after the government came to power earlier this year. Recently, Adityanath had warned that any person who indulges in cruelty to cows will find himself behind bars.

“If any person indulges in cruelty to cows (leave aside talking of killing of cows), he will find himself behind bars,” Adityanath had said while addressing an event organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Gauraksha Vibhag. The chief minister further asserted that that cow meat is not exported from the state.

“It is absolutely wrong and incorrect to say that the largest volume of cow meat is exported from Uttar Pradesh. Not an iota of cow meat can be exported from UP. No one can have the audacity of doing so, as it is banned in UP,” he said. Adityanath said that his government was the first government in the state to put a ban on illegal abattoirs.

In August, Adityanath had directed the state’s 16 municipal corporations to establish “gaushalas” or cow sheds to ensure the safety and protection of the bovines. The chief minister had directed setting up of cow sheds in seven districts of the Bundelkhand region. Public representatives were also been asked to contribute with funds from many central government aided projects and schemes.

As per UP CM directive, the cow sheds should be established in places where cattle fodder is easily available. “When we are dependent on cows for milk, are we not duty bound to also take care and protect them?” Adityanath had said at the meeting.