Yogi Adityanath government yet to finalise date for release of UP government white paper

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, which completes 100 days in office tomorrow, is yet to finalise a date for bringing out the much-hyped “white paper” highlighting its achievements. “Undecided…everyone has to wait. But, we will be bringing out the white paper,” state minister Siddharth Nath Singh told PTI, when asked when was the government planning to release the document. An official spokesperson of the government also said, “The date, time and venue for the release of the white paper will be informed later.”

The much-talked about document had gained currency after Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said last month that on completion of 100 days in office, the Adityanath government would bring out a “white paper” on “what it had inherited from the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) government, what has it done so far and the roadmap for the future”.”Once the BJP government completes 100 days in office, the people of Uttar Pradesh would be able to make a clear distinction between the performance of the current and the previous government,” Maurya had told PTI in an interview.

He had also claimed that the “big difference between us and the previous SP government is that the earlier regime had put its self-interest ahead of the development of the state”. A BJP insider today said the “failures” of the previous SP regime could be a key feature of the white paper.

“The white paper, as the name suggests, will categorically highlight the condition and circumstances in which the BJP inherited the state from the SP and what has it done to improve the condition of the state and its people,” he said. Chief Minister Adityanath had assumed office on March 19 after the BJP stormed to power in the politically crucial state, bagging 325 seats along with its allies in the 403- member Assembly.