Yogi Adityanath government white paper likely to slam previous SP regime

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is likely to release its “white paper” tomorrow as it completes 100 days in office. The “failures” of the previous Samajwadi Party (SP) regime could be a key feature of the “white paper”. Chief Minister Adityanath had assumed office on March 19. On Monday, all the government offices would remain shut on account of Eid. “The white paper, as the name suggests, will categorically highlight the condition and circumstances in which the BJP inherited the state from the SP and what has it done to improve the condition of the state and its people,” a state BJP leader told PTI today. He also indicated that it was likely to be released tomorrow.

“The time and venue are yet to be decided. It (the white paper) will be a comparative analysis of what was inherited by the Adityanath government and what has it done so far in terms of development in different spheres,” he added. On June 27, Adityanath is likely to lead an event to highlight the 100 days’ performance of his government and the new plans and programmes launched by it. The schedule of the programme was not known yet, but the completion of 100 days in office would be celebrated, said the BJP leader.

Today, the chief minister launched the ‘181’ helpline number for women and flagged off 64 rescue vehicles for the same. He also launched the ‘Mukhbir Yojana’ (Informer Scheme), which is aimed at curbing the rate of female foeticide in the state. Earlier, in an interview to PTI on May 7, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had said on the completion of 100 days in office, the Adityanath government would bring out a “white paper” on “what it inherited from the SP government, what it has done so far and the roadmap for the future”.

“One cannot feel the change in 48 days. Once the BJP government completes 100 days in office, the people of Uttar Pradesh would be able to make a clear distinction between the performance of the current and the previous government,” a confident Maurya had said. He had also said that a big difference “between us and the SP government is that the earlier regime put its own interests ahead of the development of the state”. “Whatever the BJP government has done in 48 days, could have been achieved by the SP government as well. But, it failed to do so as it was only interested in its own development,” Maurya had said.