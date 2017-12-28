Yogi Adityanath government to spend whopping Rs 7.86 crore for counting cows, other animals in UP

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (Source: PTI)

The Yogi Adityanath government has allocated a sum of whopping Rs 7.86 crore for a cow census in the state. The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by the Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday in which it was decided that the government would also get a census of buffaloes, pigs, goats and sheep done, reported IANS. A similar survey was conducted in 2012 which revealed that the cow population in the state stood at 205.66 lakh, buffaloes at around 306.25 lakh, 155.86 lakh of sheep and goats and 13.34 lakh pigs.

Talking about this latest development, an official spokesperson said that a head count will now be done to know the exact number of cattle in the state. It was also decided at the cabinet meeting that the state would be divided into four zones and animal fairs will be organised where they would not only be given free medical treatment but also be insured. The premium for the insurance would be borne by cattle owners, said health minister and state government spokesman Siddhartha Nath Singh.

Apart from this, the cabinet also gave its consent to a proposal demanding an increase in the per month pension given to Divyaangs or the differently abled from Rs 300 to Rs 600. The Cabinet gave green signal to the new Garment Policy-2017 for the handloom sector and cleared a proposal to transfer land in Ghaziabad, belonging to the irrigation department, to the revenue department.

It was also decided in the meeting that Bal Gangadhar Tilak’s 101st birth anniversary will be celebrated on December 30 at which Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be a guest.

Earlier in the month, the Uttar Pradesh cabinet had approved the draft of a bill on the lines of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) which will be called Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA). This bill was formed with an aim to check state’s notorious land and mining mafia and curb organised crimes.