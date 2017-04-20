Yogi Adityanath government to open Jan Aushadhi stores in every district, aims to provide quality medicines at lower prices: Report

Reports also state that six hundred generic medicines and 155 surgical instruments would also be included in this scheme(Reuters)

The Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Yogi Adityanath on Thursday decided to open the “Jan Aushadhi” stores in every district of the state in order to state quality medicines to the people at cheaper rates. According to PTI, Medical and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh addressed a meeting and said, “Jan Aushadhi stores will be opened in all districts under PM Jan Aushadhi scheme to provide cheap and quality medicine to people. It will also help in giving employment to pharmacists and Rs 2.5 lakh financial assistance will also be given to them.”

Reports also state that six hundred generic medicines and 155 surgical instruments would also be included in this scheme. The interested people would also be encouraged to open these Jan Aushadi stores in their respective cities at prominent places. Siddharth Nath Sigh also told reporters, “Presently medicines for cardiac diseases are available

between Rs 55,000 to Rs 1.45 lakh but now the same will be available through these stores between Rs 7,000 to Rs 25,000.”

According to the website of the “Jan Aushadhi”, India has managed to develop the capability to produce quality medicines in most therapeutic categories, evolving from Rs 1,500 crores industry in 1980 to a more than Rs 1,19,000 crores industry in 2012. The site says that although these medicines are reasonably priced in the country in comparison to other countries, the poor people in the country still find it difficult to afford them. Jan Aushadhi aims at “ensuring availability of quality medicines at affordable prices to all.”