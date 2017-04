UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh addressed a press conference on Tuesday evening. (Source: ANI/Twitter))

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the civil terminal being constructed in Gorakhpur Air Force base will be named after Maha Yogi Gorakhnath Ji. The news was confirmed by the UP Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh in a press conference on Tuesday evening. He said that the Agra airport will also be renamed after Deen Dayal Upadhyay. Along with that, the government also announced 20 new agriculture science institutes in the state.

(further details awaited)