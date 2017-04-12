Yogi Adityanath government scraps Samajwadi Pension Scheme

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was reviewing various schemes being run by the Social Welfare Department of the state, asked the officials to stall the pension scheme and review the list of beneficiaries so as to know whether they are deserving candidates fulfilling eligibility criterion, an official spokesman said.(PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government tonight scrapped the Samajwadi Pension Scheme of the previous SP government and ordered a detailed review of its beneficiaries. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was reviewing various schemes being run by the Social Welfare Department of the state, asked the officials to stall the pension scheme and review the list of beneficiaries so as to know whether they are deserving candidates fulfilling eligibility criterion, an official spokesman said.

The officials have been asked to complete the review of beneficiaries in a month’s time, the spokesman said, adding that there was a suggestion during the presentation to rename the scheme as mukhyamantri pension yojna.

The scheme provides for a pension of Rs 500 per month for BPL families.

The chief minister also directed the officials to review doubling the pension amount of Rs 500 each in widow, divyang and old age pension scheme and present it before the cabinet.