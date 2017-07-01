Yogi Adityanath government removes UP Rajkiya Nirman Nigam MD RK Goel, State Bridge Corporation MD MA Khan

Along with UPRNN MD RK Goel, the Uttar Pradesh government has also removed State Bridge Corporation’s managing director MA Khan. (PTI)

In a crackdown on corruption, the Yogi Adityanath government has removed Uttar Pradesh Rajkiya Nirman Nigam’s managing director RK Goel. The UPRNN MD has been reportedly accused of involving into corruption and scams. Along with Goel, the state government has also removed State Bridge Corporation’s managing director MA Khan, reported news agency ANI. According to jagran.com, the decision to remove Goel and Khan has been taken by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday. On several occasions in past, Goel was alleged to be indulged in corruption but every time the official succeeded to maintain his position in the office. However, this time the deputy CM has issued orders of his removal. Now the administration is looking forward to filling the vacant position in UPRNN, while Goel has been put on the waiting list, said the report.

Despite rooting out corruption, the Adityanath government also raised concern over incidents of killing n the name of cow vigilantism. The Uttar Pradesh CM on Saturday urged the people to not to take the law into their hands in the name of cow vigilantism, reported news agency ANI. Instead he asked people to just inform the administration in any case of illegal smuggling of cows.

(Story under development)