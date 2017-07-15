Yogi Adityanath government promises 70 lakh jobs in next five years in Uttar Pradesh

Asserting that no one was incapable in this world, he said “giving a direction” to the youth by making them skilled was a “matter of pride”. (PTI)

The Uttar Pradesh government has fixed a target to provide jobs to 70 lakh people in five years, Chief Minister said today. “UP is a state with immense possibilities…. We have fixed a target of providing jobs to 70 lakh people in five years, of which 10 lakh jobs will be provided through the vocational education and skill development departments,” he said at a function to mark the World Youth Skills Day. Stressing on a better coordination among the agriculture, dairy, small industry and industrial development departments in order to achieve this target, Adityanath said the youth needed to be made aware of the benefits of skill development.

Asserting that no one was incapable in this world, he said “giving a direction” to the youth by making them skilled was a “matter of pride”. On the occasion, the chief minister inaugurated or laid the foundation of 101 schemes of the vocational education and skill development departments.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the government and the Rajasthan Spinning and Weaving Mills, Bhilwara. As per the MoU, the mill will train 26,000 trainees in the textile, retail and apparel sector over a period of four years.

Adityanath said besides agriculture, textile was another sector which could generate the maximum number of jobs in the state. Underlining the need to reopen the textile mills, which were closed down in the state, he said this would open up the employment opportunities “in a big way”.