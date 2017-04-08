Yogi Adityanath government probes order into sale of 21 UP sugar mills. (PTI)

Suspecting a scam of about Rs 1,100 crore, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to conduct a probe into the sale of 21 sugar mills in the state during the BSP rule in 2010-11. The state government might consider recommending a CBI probe into the matter, an official spokesman said here today. The decision was taken at a review meeting of the Sugarcane Development department chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The state government suspects a scam of Rs 1,100 crore in the sale of the mills, the spokesman said.

The chief minister noted that nobody has the right to misuse public property and those violating it will be brought to justice.

Adityanath also said that FIRs will be lodged against sugar mills if they failed to pay arrears of sugarcane farmers by April 23.

He also directed officials to take all measures to make operational the defunct sugar mills of the cooperative sector in next crushing season.

Adityanath said a committee should be set up to suggest maximum utilisation of resources of sugar mills during the off season.

The spokesman said that nearly Rs 3,000 crore sugar cane costs have been paid to farmers after the BJP came to power in the state.It was 21 per cent more compared to the previous season.

Over Rs 18,000 crore was to be paid to farmers for the 2015-16 crushing season and around 17,840 crores have already been paid during new regime, he added.