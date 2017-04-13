Yogi Adityanath government plans to hold mass wedding for poor Muslim girls in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government will be helping poor Muslim families in organising weddings of their daughters

Keeping in tune with the promise of ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government will be helping poor Muslim families in organising weddings of their daughters. Minister of State for Minorities Affairs Mohsin Raza said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has given his consent to mass weddings of poor girls belonging to minority communities and we have included it in the 100 days programme of the state government.” He further said that “a proposal is being made and besides extending monetary assistance of Rs 20,000 to each bride, the government will also bear the expenses for the mass wedding.”

While explaining the move, Raza said that the idea of mass weddings for girls belonging to minority communities, which will include Sikhs and Christians came from the Chief Minister himself. Apart from providing monetary assistance, ‘sadbhavna mandaps’ will also be set up for the minorities.

According to the proposal, initially, it will be a pilot project and around 100 weddings will be held in every district based on the selection of the eligible candidates. After receiving a good response, the government will make it bi-annual affair.

This is just another move in the favour of minorities by the Uttar Pradesh government. The government is also planning to thrash out a policy on triple talaq in the wake of Muslim women suffering due to the practice. Earlier, in the day the government had asked women welfare outfits to elicit the opinions of the Muslim women on the Triple Talaq practice so that they can present the matter to the court before hearing of the case in May.