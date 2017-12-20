Yogi Adityanath government passes UPCOCA bill in Uttar Pradesh assembly

Both the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have opposed the bill.

The Uttar Pradesh Control of Organised Crime Act (UPCOCA) bill was passed by the state assembly on Wednesday. The bill was presented by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who also holds the charge of the Home Department. He told the House that the proposed law would come in handy in controlling crime and reigning in criminals, mafias and land grabbers.

The Opposition, however, opposed the bill and said it would be abused and misused by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state to quell the voice of the Dalits and Muslim community.

Both the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have opposed the bill and alleged that this law, once enacted, would be misused by the state government.

BSP supremo Mayawati in a statement on Wednesday said her party has seen in the past how it (law) was abused by those in power to quash the dissenting voices, specially of the Dalits and people from the Muslim community.

“The bill reflects the anti-minority mindset of the BJP and will be used to jail and torture the Muslims in false cases,” she said.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav echoed similar sentiments and said the proposed law was not in the interests of the state while also apprehending its misuse.

After a brief debate, the bill was passed by the Vidhan Sabha and would now go to the Upper House — Vidhan Parishad. Once passed, it would be sent to Governor Ram Naik for his signature after which it would become law.