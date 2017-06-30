Yogi Adityanath government orders inauspicious fig trees en route Kanwar Yatra in Sawan to be pruned

The Yogi Adityanath government has completed its 100 days in the state. (PTI)

Over the next few days, the holy month of Sawan will start and witness devotees flocking to temples of Lord Shiva to offer prayers. Following the age-old tradition, saffron clad devotees will visit shrine of Shiva and offer Ganga jal (Ganga water) to the deity, known as Kanwar Yatra. On their route, there is an area covered in fig trees which is considered inauspicious by many pilgrims. Well, to cut the story short, the Yogi Adityanath led Uttar Pradesh Government took the decision to have them pruned. The government was formed in March and will see its first Sawan pilgrimage under its tenure and it is looking to ensure the devotees do not face any hardships on their way. It has therefore ordered the pruning of the cluster of fig trees falling throughout the route. According to news agency ANI, the UP Chief Minister Adityanath has, in his order, mentioned taking into consideration their inauspicious status in the mind of pilgrims.

The Yogi Adityanath government has completed its 100 days in the state. On Friday, the UP CM targetted previous governments. On the official Twitter handle, he shared that the state has been destroyed over the last 14 years. “Yeh 14 varsh ka jo vanvas tha Uttar Pradesh ka, isne pradesh ki karya sanskriti ko puri tarah nasht kar diya” (The 14 years of exile of Uttar Pradesh has destroyed its working culture completely). In another tweet Adityanath further attacked the last state government led by Akhilesh Yadav. According to the tweet, he said that the previous government made certain agreements that would result in an extra burden of Rs 5,000 crore on the people of the state. However, he revealed that the ruling government has cancelled such agreements, read the tweet.

On the day, the UP CM also launched E-Nivaran app for power consumers of the state. The app will help the users to calculate their electricity bill and pay for it along with making complaints and giving feedbacks.