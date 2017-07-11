Yogi Adityanath government loan waiver to benefit about 70,000 Amethi farmers

In the first phase, only those farmers will benefit whose bank account is linked with Aadhaar, the Amethi DM said. (Photo:IE)

About 70,000 farmers of Amethi district will benefit from the loan waiver announced by the state government in the budget today, District Magistrate Yogesh Kumar said. The state government will pay an amount of Rs 254.17 crore which will benefit as many as 69,729 farmers in the district, he said. The Yogi Adityanath government in its budget for 2017-18 made a special provision of Rs 36,000 crore to honour its poll promise of farm loan waiver through debt redemption. “The state government will pay the amount to 185 branches of 23 banks of the district to waive loans of the farmers who had taken agriculture-based loans till March 31, 2016,” Kumar said.

The waiver will benefit both small and marginal farmers who had taken a loan up to Rs 1 lakh. Amethi is the parliamentary constituency of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. In the first phase, only those farmers will benefit whose bank account is linked with Aadhaar, the Amethi DM said. Others will be asked to link their accounts by July 22. “The money will be deposited directly in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries to avoid any foul game,” he said. The DM said the maximum numbers of farmers (40,662) had taken loans from Baroda Uttar Pradesh Gramin Bank. Other farmers had taken loans from banks such as Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank.

You may also want to watch:

A district level committee has been set up comprising the DM, the chief development officer, the additional district magistrate and the deputy agriculture director to give right information to the farmers. At the tehsil level, sub-divisional magistrates will be available to help the farmers.