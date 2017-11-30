Yogi Adityanath government hikes power tariffs in Uttar Pradesh; check out new rates

The Yogi Adityanath government has hiked power tariffs in Uttar Pradesh. UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has announced the new rates. Metered rural domestic tariff has been hiked to Rs 3 per unit for the first 100 units.

The Yogi Adityanath government has hiked power tariffs in Uttar Pradesh. UP Electricity Regulatory Commission (UPERC) has announced the new rates. Metered rural domestic tariff has been hiked to Rs 3 per unit for the first 100 units. Using above that 100 units will cost you Rs 4.50 per unit. The hike comes even as the civic polls results are scheduled to be announced on December 1. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has time to time stressed on ensuring the the supply of ‘electricity for all’ in the state.

Earlier this year, Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre had signed a pact to provide 24 hours power supply to district headquarters, 20 hours to tehsil headquarters and 18 hours to all villages in the state. The ‘Power for All’ pact was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and then Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power Piyush Goyal at 5 Kalidas Marg, the official residence of the UP Chief Minister.

While stressing that his government has ‘fulfilled its promise, Adityanath said the goal is to ensure 24-hour power to all by November 2018, even as Goyal held that continuous electricity supply will help the state in industrialisation and job creation. “In a democracy, if someone is really a VIP or a VVIP, it is the common man. Keeping this thinking of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we decided to ensure power to all in the state,” CM Adityanath had said.

The state government had also announced that it is expanding the ambit of helpline Dial 1912 through which the consumers in rural areas in coming days could communicate their grievances pertaining to power and electricity. The Centre’s undertaking Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) will install 10,000 energy efficiency solar- panel pumps will be distributed. It was also agreed upon to distribute to energy consumers (through electricity distribution companies) energy efficiency bulbs, tube lights and fans at cheaper rates.

Apart from this, the rural consumers will also get the facility of making digital payment through e-bhugtan. As many as eight sub-stations of UP Power Transmission Corporation Limited worth Rs 331.69 crore and 12 sub-stations of UP Power Corporation Limited worth Rs 75.60 crore were also unveiled.

Earlier, reports said that the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation was losing around Rs 22.50 crore per day due the theft of power and shortage of staff. “According to the central power authority data, around 88 lakh Katia connections (illegal direct connection from power line) were in Uttar Pradesh, where line loss is 30 per cent which is double the permissible limit of 15 per cent line loss,” Chairman of All India Power Engineers Federation Shailendra Dubey said, adding in term of revenue, it is a loss of Rs 22.5 crore daily.

Dubey had also suggested that the UP government should follow the Gujarat model, where 46 dedicated police stations and 172 dedicated police squads work under the Chief Engineer who allots them the task of nabbing those involved in power thefts, he said that UP would need 200 dedicated police stations and 1,000 dedicated police squads for the purpose.