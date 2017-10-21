Yogi Adityanath government doubles ex-gratia for kin of cops killed on duty to Rs 50 lakh

This include Rs 40 lakh (up from Rs 20 lakh) given to the family of slain policemen and Rs 10 lakh (up from Rs five lakh) given to their parents. (PTI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced today that ex-gratia amount given to the kin of policemen killed on duty will be doubled to Rs 50 lakh. This include Rs 40 lakh (up from Rs 20 lakh) given to the family of slain policemen and Rs 10 lakh (up from Rs five lakh) given to their parents. After paying tributes to slain personnel at the Police Lines here on the occasion of Police Commemoration Day, Adityanath said, “The state government is with the family of martyrs and is taking necessary steps in their interests.” He said that soon after his BJP formed the government “it started seriously working on making the state crime-free and corruption-free”. “Law and order situation has to be improved further. A lot of work has to be done in this direction,” he added. Announcing a raise in the Paushtik Aahar Bhatta (nutritious meal allowance), the chief minister said that UP Police was playing a major role in maintaining law and order and communal harmony under adverse circumstances.

He also said that adequate security arrangements were ensured during various festivals such as Eid-ul-Fitr, Bakri Eid, Muharram, Durga Puja, Dusshera and Sawan Jhoola. “For the safety of women and to empower them, Anti-Romeo Squads were formed and campaigns were carried out,” he said.

The chief minister also said that instructions have been issued by the state government to police officials to ensure that they undertake 60-minute foot patrolling daily.