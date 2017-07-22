Yogi Adityanath government capable of improving law & order : UP Governor Ram Naik

Naik said his relations with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav are good and their behaviour is good with him too. (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik today said the law and order situation in the state needed improvement and that he saw the resolve in the Yogi Adityanath government to achieve it. He also said that people should evaluate the current government only after it completes six months in office. “I feel there is a need to improve law and order…I feel the situation in UP is such that no one can say otherwise. But I can see the resolve that is needed to improve it in this government,” Naik said.

“The Akhilesh and the Adityanath governments both are my governments and therefore comparing them is not right…the working style of a government is judged by the people and they have given their verdict, you can draw your conclusions as you like,” he said while talking to media persons on him completing three years in office. Naik said his relations with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his predecessor Akhilesh Yadav are good and their behaviour is good with him too.

“I have no complaints… why they should not be compared because the Akhilesh government completed five years in power while the Yogi government is only four months old…I feel that the new government should get at least six months and then it should be evaluated,” he added.

Naik, who released a booklet of his work at the Raj Bhawan this year, said he apprised the chief minister about his tenure and presented him the the booklet titled ‘Raj Bhawan mein Ram Naik – tritya karya’. Talking about the continuing stand-off in state Assembly, Naik said though he does not see any role in resolving it but as per the Constitution and parliamentary traditions, the opposition has the right to protest, however they should review on their decision to boycott it.

The governor had earlier said that the “opposition should have its say and government should have its way”. “It would be no fun if there is no debate and discussion in the Vidhan Sabha or Vidhan Parishad and it is only the government which continues to present its viewpoint,” he said. To another question, Naik favoured holding of student union elections in universities as per the Lyngdoh panel recommendation and said that he will try to resolve some problems in this regard.

According to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the executive council of a university can take decision whether it will conduct direct election or prefer an alternative route. The governor claimed the previous state government did not pay proper attention on the reports of the Lokayukta. He said when the new government came into power, he drew its attention to the issue following which a committe under the chief secretary was set up after scrutinising all reports.