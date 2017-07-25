Yogi Adityanath government cancels examination for posts of sub inspectors after paper leak

Adityanath had said appointments made in the Provincial Civil Services in Uttar Pradesh by the state public service commission since 2012 would be probed by the CBI. (Image: PTI)

Days after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced recommending a CBI probe into the UPPSC appointments made during the erstwhile SP-led dispensation, the state government today cancelled the entrance exam due to alleged paper leak. The online examination by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board for the posts of sub-inspectors scheduled for July 25 and July 26 stands cancelled till further orders, a police spokesperson said in a statement today.

The spokesperson said the next date of the exam will be displayed on the website — http://uppbpb.gov.in. On July 19, Adityanath had said appointments made in the Provincial Civil Services in Uttar Pradesh by the state public service commission since 2012 would be probed by the CBI.

“What have you done to the UPPCS… its credibility is in question. We will get all the appointments made in the UPPCS since 2012 probed by the CBI,” he had said. His reference was to the appointments made during the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government.

The chief minister had said these when he was winding up discussion in the state assembly on the annual budget for 2017-18.