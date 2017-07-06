Yogi Adityanath cracks whip, says officials would be held accountable in case of starvation deaths

Adityanath also instructed the DMs to ensure that poor people get ‘antyoday’ and other such cards by starting a drive. (IE)

Starvation deaths do not behove any cultured society, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said today warning state officials that in case of any such eventuality, the concerned District Magistrate (DM) would be held responsible. In a meeting, held through video-conferencing, Adityanath also directed state officials to launch a drive to resolve the pending problems of the people.

The chief minister spoke to officials of 14 districts regarding the progress in resolving public grievances and asked them to constitute teams to resolve by July 31, all problems pending till June 30. In the conference, held for over three hours, he discussed 67 cases and also took the feedback from the complainants, an official spokesman said.

Adityanath also instructed the DMs to ensure that poor people get ‘antyoday’ and other such cards by starting a drive. He warned that death due to starvation was unbecoming of any cultured society and in any such eventuality in the state, the concerned DM and district supply officer will be held responsible for the same, the spokesman said.

Stressing his government’s resolve on the law and order front, he warned that laxity will not be tolerated on this count and FIRs and arrests should be carried out without discrimination.