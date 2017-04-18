Yogi Adityanath completes one month as CM: A look at how he set Uttar Pradesh on transformation path in 30 days

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offering tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar on his 126th birth anniversary at Ambedkar memorial in Lucknow on Friday. (PTI Photo)

It has been 30 days since Yogi Adityanath took oath as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Much like the surprise nomination of Yogi as the Uttar Pradesh CM, his tenure so far has also been surprising — something that may have baffled even his most ardent critics. It has now become clear that Yogi was not the first choice as the CM of India’s largest state for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Union minister Manoj Sinha was. But when a majority of the newly elected BJP MLAs in Uttar Pradesh rallied behind Yogi, PM Modi couldn’t say no to their choice. The support of MLAs for Yogi also brought his charismatic appeal on BJP cadres as well as common electors of the state to the fore. In the 30 days, Yogi has managed to keep people surprised and make them believe in BJP’s pre-election promise of ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas ( everyone’s support, everyone’s development) but appeasement of none’.

Here we take a look at some of the big decisions taken by Yogi government for the benefit of the people of the state. The decisions have apparently proved Yogi-baiters wrong, but still, the state has a long way to go to realise the full potential of the decisions taken in the last 30 days.

Janata Durbar: Break from the past, accessible CM, quick action on complaints

Unlike the past CMs, Yogi Adityanath has opened his doors for common people of the state. He is holding Janata Durbar at his Lucknow residence twice a week. Besides, people continue to visit Gorakhdham Temple in Gorakhpur to find solutions to their problems. In the Janata Durbar, Yogi himself listens to problems of people and give necessary instructions to officials for immediate redressal of the same.

Bad days for Mafia

Yogi government has announced a crackdown on mafia of all kind. The government is preparing a proper plan for this. On the top of the agenda is action against the land and mining mafia of the state.

Good days for farmers: Farm loan waiver

Yogi government has announced several measures for farmers. Such as farm loan waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh each for over 2 crore farmers, wheat and potato procurement at MSP, an instruction to sugar mill owners to clear dues of sugarcane farmers.

Ban on cow smuggling, illegal slaughterhouses

Yogi government has launched a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses operating in the state and also announced a ban on cow smuggling.

आज अपने सरकारी आवास पर प्रदेश के विभिन्न जनपदों से बड़ी संख्या में आए लोगों की समस्याएं सुनीं। pic.twitter.com/daggk0QMF3 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 17, 2017

Crime control, women safety, anti-Romeo squad

UP police have started anti-Romeo squads to take on the eve teasers. Besides, the Yogi government has also instructed the police to take all measures to stop crime in Uttar Pradesh.

End of triple talaq on agenda

Scores of Triple Talaq victims have been visiting Yogi Adityanath’s Janata Durbar for justice. The issue was also a part of the BJP election manifesto. Yogi government is now collecting the opinion of Muslim women on Triple Talaq. The government would then take this to the Supreme Court.

Marriage of poor Muslim girls, modernisation of madrassas

Yogi government has announced to fund the marriage of 100 poor Muslim girls every year in a common ceremony. Besides, it is also preparing a plan to modernise the madrassas with facilities for teaching subjects like Mathematics, Science and other languages.

Gomti riverfront development, probe of scam

Yogi government launched a probe into the Gomti riverfront development scam.

Cleanliness in government offices, state

Yogi government has banned officials from chewing ‘pan, guthka’ in public offices to maintain cleanliness.

Action against lazy public servants

The government has instructed all officials to attend duty on time. It has also launched action against those officials who do not attend offices.

Crackdown on government doctors who do private practice

Following a few sting operations by news channels, the Yogi government has launched a crackdown on government doctors who do private practice.

School reforms

Yogi government has initiated several steps for reform in school education, including ban on holidays on the birthdays of great personalities, action against teachers, timely distribution of uniforms, study materials etc.

Frequent raids by ministers

Yogi’s ministers are conducting surprise raids at several government offices. Even the CM had surprised many by conducting a surprise raid at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow.

New Industrial Policy

The Yogi government is preparing a new industrial policy for boosting investment and job opportunity in the state.

Pothole-free roads

Yogi government has provided Rs 4000 crore to make all roads of Uttar Pradesh free of potholes by June 15, that is before the onset of the Monsoon.

24×7 electricity

In collaboration with the Centre, the Yogi government has prepared an elaborate plan to make electricity available 24×7 in all district centres and for 18 hours in villages by 2018.

Cheap meal for poor people of the state

The Yogi government is soon going to provide cheap meals to urban poor (Rs 3 for breakfast and Rs 5 for a meal) across the state. For this, Annapurna Bhojanalaya would be set up across Uttar Pradesh.

Life-saving ambulances for all districts

Yogi government has provided 150 ambulances (2 each for a district) equipped with latest life-saving equipment. The government plans to introduce 100 more such ambulances soon.

Crackdown on cheating in school examinations and cheating mafia

The Yogi government has also taken steps to stop the practice of cheating in schools and a crackdown on the cheating mafia.

Controversial statements:

Yogi Adityanath’s 30-day tenure was also marked by the two controversial statements.

On March 29, Yogi said that the ‘asanas’ (postures) of Surya Namaskara resembles the postures of Namaz offered by Muslim. Speaking during a Yog Mahotsav in Lucknow, Yogi said, “The namaz offered by Muslims resembles different postures and asanas of Surya Namaskar including pranayam. What a beautiful example of harmony (between two religions). But some ‘bhogis’ who do not believe in yoga, indulged in dividing the society on lines of caste, creed, religion and region among others,” he said.

“All asanas (postures) in Surya Namaskar, pranayama activities are similar to the way Namaz is offered by our Muslim brothers. But nobody ever tried to bring them together because few people were interested only in ‘bhoga’ not yoga,” he said.

Yogi made these remarks in a bid to bridge the Hindu-Muslim divide in Uttar Pradesh. However, a controversy erupted as a section of media and some social media users, including Muslim clerics, attacks Yogi for making such remarks.

On April 17, Yogi spoke about the Triple Talaq issue. He compared the plight of some Muslim women, who are forced to suffer because of this outdated social practice, with the one faced by Draupadi, who was disrobed in an assembly of great warriors in Mahabharata. Yogi said that people silent on the Triple Talaq issue were as guilty as those who were silent when Draupadi was disrobed.

However, Yogi’s statement again drew the ire of critics.